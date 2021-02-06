https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15929426.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-9-3
(zero, nine, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
DAYS GONE BY: The history of the Manistee National Forest
-
2
Free fishing weekend set on Feb. 13-14
-
3
Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award
-
4
New transfer station helps with county clean-up
-
5
Osceola County sees increase in deer license customers
-
6
Lake County Trial Court report
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.