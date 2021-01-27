https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15900784.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
1-6-5
(one, six, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Conservation officer impressed with ice fishing activity
-
2
Sauble, Elk, Eden Fire Department goes forward with new station
-
3
Polish clinic wants to care for man in life-support dispute
-
4
Why do Crocs have 142,000 ratings on Amazon?
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Girl, 15, fatally stabbed; 4 younger girls arrested
-
7
The 'vampire buck' - a rare and very unique trophy
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.