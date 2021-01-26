https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15897721.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Girl, 15, fatally stabbed; 4 younger girls arrested
-
2
The 'vampire buck' - a rare and very unique trophy
-
3
Conservation officer impressed with ice fishing activity
-
4
Some anglers enjoying solid ice fishing
-
5
COVID update: 58 receive vaccine in Lake County
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
2nd bridge proposed connecting Bullhead City with Laughlin
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.