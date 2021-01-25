https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15895021.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
