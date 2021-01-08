https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15854692.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Strange laws of the U.S., Part I
-
2
Baldwin lineman expecting to have his best season
-
3
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
4
Many thanks from Bread of Life Pantry
-
5
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
-
6
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
7
Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.