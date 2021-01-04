https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15843591.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-6-0
(two, six, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
TV series features Marlborough
-
2
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
3
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
4
Fishing guides finding plenty of work
-
5
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
6
Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons
-
7
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.