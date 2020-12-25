https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15827897.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-4-5
(eight, four, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
