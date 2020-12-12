https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15796216.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
5
7 expensive home fitness machines worth buying
-
6
Restoration Hardware: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
-
7
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.