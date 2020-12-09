https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15786299.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Get a $50 Adidas gift card for $40 right now
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Crews respond to fire at Rod and Gun Club
-
5
The Lord of the Rings 4k Remaster is worthy of Eru Illuvatar
-
6
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
7
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.