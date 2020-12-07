https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15780674.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: “Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle.”
-
2
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
3
Logging operations helped shape county
-
4
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
5
Whitmer seeks $400M in virus spending in Legislature
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
Most of California to enter sweeping new virus lockdown
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.