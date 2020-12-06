https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15779211.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
3-8-3
(three, eight, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Interlochen Arts Academy to Stream Holiday Favorites
-
2
Logging operations helped shape county
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
5
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
6
Anglers continue to battle the wind
-
7
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.