Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
