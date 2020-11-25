https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15752538.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-1-7
(two, one, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Fatal train collision
-
2
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
3
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
4
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
7
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.