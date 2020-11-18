https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15735300.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-5-5
(zero, five, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
