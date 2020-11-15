https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15728152.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-5-0
(five, five, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
3
Audit: UK ex-worker bought 84 iPhones on university card
-
4
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
7
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.