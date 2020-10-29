https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Pick-3-game-15683404.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
3
Lake County Sheriff's Office cracking down on drug crime
-
4
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
5
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
6
Webber officials continue discussion on camping, RV ordinance
-
7
Board of commissioners look at county vehicle policy
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.