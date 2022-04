Avocados are great for your heart Researchers examined nearly 69,000 women ages 30-55 and nearly 42,000 men ages 40-75 over the...

Fishing remains slow in the area Area fishermen report of certain locations which are still productive. In Mecosta County, “it’s...

Pine River baseball, softball teams look strong Pine River baseball and softball teams are hoping for success this season. But right now, they’re...