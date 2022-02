Michiganders should keep these items in their cars for safe... As Michigan gets hit with one of the first significant snowstorms of the season, the Michigan...

Five things to know about Groundhog Day It's Groundhog Day eve and Pennsylvania's famous rodent Punxsutawney Phil is set to give his...

Intense snowfall expected in some areas of Michigan on Wednesday Michigan's "first true storm of the season" is set to arrive on Wednesday, and with it, intense...