Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Four-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Daily Four-Midday" game were:
3-7-0-7, SB: 5
(three, seven, zero, seven; SB: five)
