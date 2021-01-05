https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Four-Midday-game-15847848.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Four-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Daily Four-Midday" game were:
8-6-2-9, SB: 9
(eight, six, two, nine; SB: nine)
