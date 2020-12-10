https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Four-Midday-game-15791739.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Four-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Daily Four-Midday" game were:
9-2-4-1, SB: 5
(nine, two, four, one; SB: five)
