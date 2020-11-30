https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Four-Midday-game-15763509.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Four-Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Daily Four-Midday" game were:
8-1-9-5, SB: 1
(eight, one, nine, five; SB: one)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
3
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
4
Vallejo to pay $750,000 to end lawsuit over police beating
-
5
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
6
Best Cyber Monday bedding and mattresses sales
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "White meat or dark meat?"
-
8
Marijuana facilities opening in Baldwin area
-
9
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
10
Lake County community events calendar
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.