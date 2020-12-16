https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Four-Evening-game-15806112.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Four-Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Daily Four-Evening" game were:
8-2-8-2, SB: 8
(eight, two, eight, two; SB: eight)
Most Popular
-
1
UN, Ethiopia sign deal for aid access to embattled Tigray
-
2
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
3
Para-Dice Motorcycle Club donates club flag
-
4
This desk bike is a great way to burn calories while you work
-
5
North Carolina woman pleads guilty in debt collection scheme
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
8
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
9
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
10
Health department recognizes National Impaired Driving Prevention Month
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.