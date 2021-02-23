https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Derby-game-15971309.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:45.43
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
