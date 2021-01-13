Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:43.10

Estimated jackpot: $103,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.