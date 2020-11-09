https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-Derby-game-15711719.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:47.65
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
