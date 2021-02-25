https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-game-15977382.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:
0-7-9-1
(zero, seven, nine, one)
Most Popular
-
1
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
4
JIM CREES: Obama’s lack of honesty is disappointing
-
5
Michigan health aides to lose $2 raise without legislation
-
6
Takeaways from Congress' first hearing on Capitol riot
-
7
Over 80% of Michigan schools offer some in-person classes
-
8
Judge needs more time for thorny issues in Flint water case
-
9
Despite reports, animal sighted near Baldwin was a bobcat, not a cougar
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.