Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:
4-8-9-8
(four, eight, nine, eight)
