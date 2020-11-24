https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-game-15749478.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:
7-7-2-7
(seven, seven, two, seven)
