https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-game-15729322.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:
6-2-2-2
(six, two, two, two)
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M
-
5
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
6
2 slain on US 395 in Sierra identified as Burbank couple
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
8
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "911, where's your emergency?"
-
10
Texas surpasses 7,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.