https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Night-game-15869250.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Night' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Night" game were:
6-9-8-6, FIREBALL: 1
(six, nine, eight, six; FIREBALL: one)
Most Popular
-
1
Tom Lounsbury: Technology in the great outdoors
-
2
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
3
Louisiana receives major disaster declaration for Zeta
-
4
Bernice King: Don't 'fuel the fires' ignited by Capitol mob
-
5
Lake County 4-H program reflects on the positives of 2020
-
6
US Space Command site to be located in Huntsville, Alabama
-
7
Lawsuit alleges financial exploitation of immigrant teachers
-
8
Rare sea turtle found dead on North Carolina's Outer Banks
-
9
Aspirus acquiring Ascension hospitals and clinics
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.