Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Morning" game were:
1-6-4-1, FIREBALL: 2
(one, six, four, one; FIREBALL: two)
