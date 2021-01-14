https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Morning-game-15870330.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Morning" game were:
0-9-4-7, FIREBALL:
(zero, nine, four, seven; FIREBALL: zero)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
-
2
FiveCAP making a difference since 1964
-
3
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Anglers welcome the start of 2021 ice fishing season
-
6
COVID update: 58 receive vaccine in Lake County
-
7
Louisiana receives major disaster declaration for Zeta
-
8
Aspirus acquiring Ascension hospitals and clinics
-
9
Lake County Community Events Calendar
-
10
US Space Command site to be located in Huntsville, Alabama
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.