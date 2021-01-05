https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Morning-game-15847513.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Morning" game were:
4-9-9-4, FIREBALL: 4
(four, nine, nine, four; FIREBALL: four)
