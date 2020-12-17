https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Morning-game-15811130.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Morning" game were:
7-9-5-2, FIREBALL: 7
(seven, nine, five, two; FIREBALL: seven)
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
3
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
4
Woman arrested after array of animals found in home
-
5
County approves FY2021 budget
-
6
Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun
-
7
Lake County Sportsman Club continues to grow
-
8
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
9
Former Baldwin resident admitted to State Bar of Michigan
-
10
Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists facing DUI charge
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.