https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Morning-game-15782191.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Morning" game were:
8-1-9-6, FIREBALL: 7
(eight, one, nine, six; FIREBALL: seven)
Most Popular
-
1
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: “Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle.”
-
3
Runnels wins Republican nomination
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
6
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
-
7
Maryland has 3K virus cases for second straight day
-
8
Bad defensive call leads to Jets' latest heartbreaking loss
-
9
WSU launches life sciences incubator program in Spokane
-
10
No. 4 Clemson beats Va. Tech, sets up Notre Dame rematch
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.