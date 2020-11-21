https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Morning-game-15744863.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Morning' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Morning" game were:
4-8-4-0, FIREBALL: 2
(four, eight, four, zero; FIREBALL: two)
