https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Evening-game-15875301.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Evening" game were:
9-1-7-7, FIREBALL: 8
(nine, one, seven, seven; FIREBALL: eight)
Most Popular
-
1
Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award
-
2
DNR says ice fishing is becoming more widespread
-
3
Kansas man sentenced to prison, fined $310,000 for poaching
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "Can I bum a smoke?"
-
5
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
8
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
9
Create less waste in 2021 with these 16 products
-
10
The best masks for glasses wearers
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.