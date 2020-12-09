https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Evening-game-15785875.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Evening" game were:
9-2-7-0, FIREBALL: 8
(nine, two, seven, zero; FIREBALL: eight)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Concealed and Open Carry Laws
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Crews respond to fire at Rod and Gun Club
-
4
Get a $50 Adidas gift card for $40 right now
-
5
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
-
6
Baldwin looking for new athletic director
-
7
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Random Laws, Volume I
-
9
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
10
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.