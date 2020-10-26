https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-4-Evening-game-15676710.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4 Evening' game
The Associated PressPublished
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "Daily 4 Evening" game were:
1-4-6-8, FIREBALL: 4
(one, four, six, eight; FIREBALL: four)
