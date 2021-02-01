https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-3-game-15912864.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-0-5
(nine, zero, five)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
-
2
Anglers keep trying to find success
-
3
Baldwin cancels girls basketball season
-
4
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
5
Area businesses awarded $628,000 to train employees
-
6
Baldwin basketball coaches impressed with numbers
-
7
Ethiopia says Tigray back to normal; witnesses disagree
-
8
2 men shot to death at NJ birthday celebration
-
9
Former pitcher Scott Erickson charged with reckless driving
-
10
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.