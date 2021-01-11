https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-3-game-15860153.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
The Associated PressPublished
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
7-1-6
(seven, one, six)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Strange laws of the U.S., Part I
-
2
TV host likes potential of ice fishing season
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
4
White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison
-
5
Alert: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans resigns after facing charges in connection with deadly riot at US Capitol
-
6
Baxter scores 24 to lift Morgan St. past Norfolk St. 78-74
-
7
Maui Musings: Finding the right schedule in a long year
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.