Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:
2-0-5
(two, zero, five)
