https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-3-Midday-game-15919249.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:
6-5-1
(six, five, one)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
-
2
Second person charged in death of man who was shot, dragged
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
4
Baldwin resident plans 'Share the Warmth' event
-
5
Hometown hero: Reserve deputy earns Lifesaving Award
-
6
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
7
Baldwin basketball coaches impressed with numbers
-
8
2021 Black Lake sturgeon season begins Feb. 6
-
9
PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells are in stock but selling out
-
10
TV series features Marlborough
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.