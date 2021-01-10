https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-3-Midday-game-15859904.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:
1-9-3
(one, nine, three)
