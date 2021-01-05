https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-3-Midday-game-15848299.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game
The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:
4-9-4
(four, nine, four)
