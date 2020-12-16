https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-3-Midday-game-15809095.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game
Published
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:
0-2-2
(zero, two, two)
