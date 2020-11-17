https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Daily-3-Midday-game-15734467.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game
The Associated PressPublished
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Midday" game were:
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
Most Popular
-
1
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
-
2
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
5
New this week: Megan Thee Stallion, 'Big Sky' & Dolly Parton
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: The Basic Eviction Process
-
7
Herman Milton Tyson
-
8
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
9
NHL jersey launch creates buzz with season 6-plus weeks away
-
10
1939: Off the Press
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.