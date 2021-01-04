https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash4Life-game-15843499.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game
The Associated PressPublished
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Cash4Life" game were:
10-15-21-25-30, Cash Ball: 4
(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty; Cash Ball: four)
