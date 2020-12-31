https://www.lakecountystar.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Cash4Life-game-15837364.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game
The Associated PressPublished
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Cash4Life" game were:
02-19-28-29-30, Cash Ball: 3
(two, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: three)
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
-
2
TV series features Marlborough
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Did you just see a real bright light?'
-
4
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
5
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
6
5 Peloton bike alternatives for indoor cardio
-
7
Former Baldwin four-sport athlete set to play college disc golf
-
8
Anglers anxious for holiday fishing
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Can you break a $100?
-
10
DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.